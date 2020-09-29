Dubai [UAE], September 29 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma said that Ishan Kishan was not sent to bat in the Super Over because the latter was "drained out".

The Indian Premier League clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians was dragged into the Super Over after both teams scored 201 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Later, RCB won the Super Over after chasing a target of eight runs here on Monday.

Kishan played a knock of 99 runs but in the Super Over, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya were given the responsibility. After Pollard was dismissed, Rohit came out to bat as they scored seven runs in the Super Over.

"It was a great game. We were not in the game at all when we started with the bat. Great innings by Ishan to get us back. Polly was brilliant as usual. Just that we didn't start well, I thought we could have got 200 with the batting we have," Rohit told host broadcaster Star Sports in the post-match presentation.

"With Polly being there, anything can happen, and Ishan can hit it. We had the belief that we could do it. They held their nerves although we put pressure. [Kishan] was drained out and he was not comfortable for the Super Over. He was not feeling fresh and Hardik is someone we trust hitting the long balls," he added.

Pollard also played a crucial inning of 60 runs off just 24 deliveries. Mumbai Indians will now take on Kings XI Punjab on October 1. (ANI)

