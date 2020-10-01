New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Sharing a heartwarming picture with teammate AB de Villiers as a tribute to their friendship, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said the most special thing about sport is "mutual respect you share with your fellow team members."

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared a picture to celebrate his friendship with de Villiers that has blossomed on and off the field.

"The most special thing about sport is the friendship and mutual respect you share with your teammates along your journey. Sport is beautiful," he captioned the picture.

Kohli and De Villiers share great camaraderie on and off the field. India skipper has never shied away from praising the former South Africa cricketer and has done it on several occasions.

In this season of Indian Premier League (IPL), RCB got off to a winning start as the Kohli-led team defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. However, in the next match, RCB suffered a massive 97-run defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab.

In their third match, RCB overpowered Mumbai Indians in Super Over to register their second win in this season of IPL. The team will now take on Rajasthan Royals on October 3. (ANI)

