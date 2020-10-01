Robert Lewandowski has been blazing guns for Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga Giants had a dream season as they won five trophies including the Champions League 2019-20 and also the Super Cup. Robert Lewandowski played a vital role in making the team reach the position where they are at and thus he has been adjudged as the UEFA Forward of the Year 2019-20. He went on to pip the two other nominees in his category. Lewa pipped Kylian Mbappe and PSG forward Neymar Jr to walk away with the gong. Needless to say that their club, Bayern Munich is extremely proud of Lewa’s achievement and congratulated him on social media. Kevin de Bruyne, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmic Walk Away With UEFA Awards 2019-20.

Lewa has scored 15 Champions League goals from 10 games. He also has five assists to his name. Lewa overall has scored more than 40 goals for the fifth time in his career. The records talk for themselves and prove why Lewa was the right choice. For now, let’s have a look at the tweet by Bayern Munich.

Defender Joshua Kimmich has been adjudged as the UEFA 2019-20 Defender of the Season. Whereas, Manuel Neuer who dons the Bayern Munich jersey has been adjudged as the Goal-Keeper of the year. Whereas Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City has been adjudged as the Best Mid-Fielder. Meanwhile, the UCL draw has brought in a great piece of news for all Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fans as Barcelona and Juventus have been placed in one group and the two teams will be locking horns with each other for the first time in Champions League.

