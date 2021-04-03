Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the most successful captains not only on the international stage, but also in the IPL. But Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson would like to be himself as he knows nobody can be like the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain.

Samson will lead Rajasthan Royals in the 2021 IPL season as the franchise parted ways with last edition skipper Steve Smith ahead of the auction.

"I don't think anyone can be like MS Dhoni. I would like to be myself. Sanju Samson will be good enough," the Rajasthan Royals website quoted Samson as saying.

Rajasthan Royals might have finished at the bottom of the table but they were only two points behind the third and fourth ranked team, such was the intense competition in the world's best T20 league in 2020.

Samson thanked fans for supporting the Royals during the topsy turvy ride and promised to bring smiles back on their faces in this year's IPL.

"I would like to thank each and every fan out there for supporting our team and being with us no matter what. I'll make sure that we play some good cricket for you guys and bring a smile on your faces. Thanks a lot, guys," said Samson.

Rajasthan Royals bought South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris for Rs 16.25 crore, making him the most expensive player at the mini-auction in February.

The Royals also added Bangladesh left-armer Mustafizur Rehman to their fast-bowling arsenal for the season and picked India all-rounder Shivam Dube to bolster the lower-order.

"I think our team management did a fantastic job in the auction and we got almost every player we wanted. Each and every player's role is going to be crucial in this season," said Samson.

IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. Rajasthan Royals will play their first game on April 12 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai. (ANI)

