By Vishesh Roy

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has pulled out of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sources within the SunRisers Hyderabad management confirmed that the Australian has pulled out from this year's edition. The team has not thought about any replacement as of now.

"Yes, Mitchell Marsh has opted out of this year's IPL. We cannot say anything about the replacement at this point in time," sources within SRH told ANI on Wednesday.

Last year, Mitchell Marsh was not able to play the entire IPL for SunRisers Hyderabad as he was ruled out after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

SRH had then named Jason Holder as the replacement for Marsh during IPL 2020.

Last year, David Warner-led SRH had managed to qualify for the playoffs but the side had suffered a loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

Even after injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh, SRH managed to punch above its weight to reach the playoffs stage.

Before the IPL 2021, SRH added the likes of Kedhar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to its squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: David Warner, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Holder, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

The IPL 2021 is slated to commence from April 9 with Mumbai Indians locking horns against RCB. SunRisers Hyderabad will play their first match on April 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai. (ANI)

