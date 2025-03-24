Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and elected to field against Lucknow Super Giants in their opening match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday.

Both teams will be aiming for a strong start to their campaign. The match holds special significance for LSG captain Rishabh Pant, who spent nine years with Delhi Capitals before moving to Lucknow. Pant will look to make an impact against his former team, while DC will be without KL Rahul, who is unavailable for this game.

Also Read | DC vs LSG Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi Handed Debut.

Lucknow Super Giants face challenges in their pace attack due to injuries to Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mayank Yadav. To strengthen their bowling line-up, they have brought in Shardul Thakur as a replacement for Mohsin.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel said, "We are going to bowl first. It's the dew factor, and we don't want to take any risk. That's why we are bowling first. I have played with Pant before; he knows me, and I know him. We know our tricks. I have played a lot for the Capitals; we have a well-balanced side. There's dew sometimes, but not always. I have been with DC for three years, and I have been with the leadership group. I need to work accordingly. Need to think like a leader. Faf du Plessis, Stubbs, Starc and Fraser McGurk are our four overseas."

Also Read | ECS Portugal Challenger 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About T10 Cricket Tournament.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant also spoke about facing his former team and shared his thoughts at the toss. "I wanted to bowl first but It's a good wicket so we can bat well and put up a good score. I have played for DC all my life, so lot of emotions there. Preparations have been well, everyone is in the right shape and the right frame of mind. Markram, Marsh, Pooran and Miller are our four overseas players." Pant said.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)