Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 14th encounter of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

This clash is the third match for both sides in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. Currently, the RCB are placed at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with four points whereas the Gujarat-based franchise is on fourth with two points from their two matches so far in the ongoing tournament.

"We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We've seen the conditions don't change much. We're all about reducing our unforced errors. We'll try to finetune the areas that need it. Kagiso misses out due to personal reasons so we've got Arshad Khan back," Shubman Gill said after winning the toss.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Sharma informed at the time of toss that they are going with same playing XI which played the last game agasinst the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

"Would've bowled first as well because it's a new surface. It's pretty hard and won't change much. The way boys are chipping in gives a lot of confidence as a captain. We love this crowd. The way they love us and the support we've always received is incredible. Same team," Rajat Patidar said.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar. (ANI)

