Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has kicked off with some exciting round of games in the first one and a half week and already have displayed some blockbuster action. In the match 14 of the IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 02. You can check the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Scorecard here. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still unbeaten in the IPL 2025 and sit at the top of the points table. They have defeated two former champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings away from home and look set to go far in the competition. Gujarat Titans meanwhile secured their first victory in the last match and will look to get some momentum behind them. Virat Kohli Teases Fan With Chennai Super Kings Jersey At An Event After RCB Defeated CSK at Chepauk in IPL 2025 Clash, Video Goes Viral.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have found a settled combination this season unlike the previous seasons where they needed a lot of time to settle. Phil Salt has been doing his job at the top, Virat Kohli has batted deep, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone and Tim David have played their cameos while Rajat Patidar has hold the innings together. Josh Hazlewood has also been in great rhythm taking wickets upfront and setting the game for them. He has received good support from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma. Patidar will be happy that his team looks a settled unit and will look to continue the winning momentum.

RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live Scorecard

Gujarat Titans on the other hand, have suffered a major blow with Sai Sudharsan suffering an injury in the last match. His fitness update is yet to be available and it will be a major blow for the side if Sudharsan is unavailable. Someone like Anuj Rawat can be a possible replacement at the top with a more all-round batter like Mahipal Lomror replacing Shahrukh Khan who is a power-hitter. Titans won their last match with their bowlers delivering led by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Their major concern would be the bowling form of Rashid Khan while they will be relieved to some extent as Sai Kishore keeps scalping wickets. Fans in PBKS and RCB Jerseys Engage in Heated Argument and Shoving While Waving to the Camera From the Stands During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.