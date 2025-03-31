Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday in the ongoing Indian Premier League here in Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya said after winning the toss, "We gonna bowl first, looks like a good track. Knowing Wankhede, dew may or may not come. There might be some early swing; it plays well, so we thought chasing is a good option. We want to get into a good rhythm and kickstart. Overall, we want to play better cricket, we need to stay calm. Will Jacks come back, and we have a debutant - Ashwani."

Also Read | MI vs KKR Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Sunil Narine Returns in Place of Moeen Ali in Kolkata Knight Riders’ Playing XI.

Mumbai are still in the hunt for their first win of the season. The Indians lost their opener against Chennai Super Kings, and then they could not win against the Gujarat Titans.

The Knight Riders captain Rahane seemed little confused with the pitch, "We wanted to bowl first as well but I was confused looking at the wicket, generally Wankede is a good batting surface so I feel it's a good toss to lose. There's a little breeze going on, and there is no dew factor to deal with. We will look to post a good total on the board, and I have confidence in our bowlers to defend. We are playing good cricket, every games gives a good opportunity to play good cricket. It's a lovely ground; we are looking to play good cricket. Sunil comes in in place of Mooen."

Also Read | LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

KKR, on the other hand, lost their first encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and won comprehensively against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)