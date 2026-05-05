Sports News | IPL 2026: Clinical CSK Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with 8-wicket Win over DC; Samson, Akeal, Kartik Shine

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Tuesday night.

After CSK's spinners Noor Ahmed (2/22 in 3 overs) and Akeal Hosein (1/19 in 4 overs), along with pacer Gurjapneet Singh (1/29 in 4 overs) restricted DC to 155/7 in 20 overs, it was Sanju Samson (87* runs off 52 balls, including seven fours and six maximums) and Kartik Sharma (31 runs off 31 balls including four boundaries and two sixes) who stitched an unscathed partnership of 114 runs to help CSK get the crucial two points.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana's Childhood Friend Vidnyan Mane Files Complaint Against Palash Muchhal Over Casteist Abuse - Report.

With the win, CSK kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive as they now sit sixth on the points table with five wins and five losses in 10 matches. They have four more games to go.

Chasing 156, CSK began the proceedings cautiously till the third over but Delhi Capitals struck in the next over as DC pacer Lungi Ngidi (1/30 in 4 overs) got rid of CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who could only score six runs. After four overs, CSK stood at 24/1.

Also Read | DC vs CSK Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

CSK's Urvil Patel smashed two back-to-back sixes in the sixth over to push the team's total to 44/1 after the Powerplay. However, right after the Powerplay, DC captain Axar Patel (1/25 in 4 overs) ended Urvil's stay at the crease as he got the batter stumped, ending Urvil's innings at 17 off nine balls. After seven overs, CSK stood at 49/2.

However, Urvil's was the final wicket that DC were going to get as Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma shared an unbroken stand of 114 runs off 66 balls from then on.

Samson unleashed his might on DC's Kuldeep Yadav as he hit two sixes and a four to bring up his fifty in 32 balls in the 12th over. After 12 overs, CSK stood at 96/2.

While DC bowlers tried out several tactics, the Samson-Kartik partnership remained unscathed at the crease.

Another expensive over came when Samson hit two sixes and a four back-to-back off the bowling of T Natarajan in the 15th over, taking CSK to 126/2 after 15 overs.

It was Kartik Sharma who finished the game for CSK as he hit a six and a boundary to take CSK over the line as the Men in Yellow won by eight wickets with 15 balls remaining.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul made a measured start, with Nissanka starting off the innings by smashing Akael Hosein for two fours in the first over.

In the fourth over, Nissanka looked to dominate Mukesh Chaudhary, smashing him for a four in the sweeper cover and then a six over the fine leg region. But a fine catch by Dewald Brevis at mid-on ended his stay at 15-ball 19, with three fours and a six. DC was 29/1 in four overs.

DC's power play ended with a massive jolt as KL, while trying to go inside out, handed an easy catch to CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and gave Akael Hosein his first wicket. DC was 36/2 in 5.1 overs. DC ended their powerplay at a score of 37/2, with Nitish Rana and Karun Nair tasked with rebuilding.

DC moved to 50-run mark in 7.2 overs. Noor Ahmed, however, succeeded in removing Karun, removing him as the batter swept the ball into the hands of Gurjapneet Singh for a run-a-ball 13. DC was 52/3 in eight overs.

Halfway through, DC was 62/4 in 10 overs, with skipper Axar Patel (2*) and Tristan Stubbs (1*). In the ninth over, DC lost Nitish for a 13-ball 15 to Noor, reducing DC to 61/4 in 9.3 overs.

Gurjapneet ended the 11th over, removing skipper Axar Patel for two in six balls, continuing his woeful season with the bat. DC was 69/5 in 11 overs.

At 15 overs, DC was 97/5, with Stubbs (28*) and Rizvi (8*) unbeaten. In the next over, came 12 runs against Mukesh, bringing up the 100-run mark in 15.2 overs.

Two sixes by Sameer in the 18th over by Kamboj helped relieve pressure as the duo reached a half-century mark in 39 balls. However, in the penultimate over by Anshul Kamboj, the 65-run stand ended with Stubbs dismissed for 38 in 31 balls, with a four and two sixes. DC was 134/6 in 18.5 overs.

Ashutosh Sharma unleashed a small cameo of 14 in five balls, with two sixes, before perishing to a run-out from Gaikwad. However, a final ball six from Sameer (40* in 24 balls, with four boundaries), taking DC past the 150-run mark.

Akeal Hosein (1/19 in four overs) and Noor Ahmed (3/22 in two overs) were the pick of the bowlers for DC. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)