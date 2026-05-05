Smriti Mandhana’s Childhood Friend Vidnyan Mane Files Complaint Against Palash Muchhal Over Casteist Abuse – Report

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Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has been booked by the Sangli police following a complaint by Vidnyan Mane, a childhood friend of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The complaint alleges that Muchhal used caste-based slurs against Mane during a heated financial dispute. Viral Video: Did Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Meet Smriti Mandhana’s Father Shrinivas After Palash Wedding Cancellation? Fans Speculate.

The police have registered the case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing legal feud between the two individuals.

Details of the Alleged Incident

According to reports based on TV9 Marathi, the incident took place on November 22, 2025, at a toll plaza on the Sangli-Ashta road. The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a financial disagreement involving a film production.

Mane claims that he had provided INR 25 lakh to Muchhal for the production of a film. When Mane repeatedly requested the return of his funds, an argument ensued at the toll plaza, during which Muchhal allegedly used derogatory language and caste-based abuses against him.

Legal Charges and Police Action

Following the complaint, Sangli City Police registered a case against Muchhal under Section 3(1) of the Atrocities Act. Additionally, he faces charges under Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Authorities have confirmed that a formal investigation into the allegations is currently underway. Muchhal has not yet released an official statement regarding these specific new charges.

Palash Muchhals History of Legal Disputes

This is not the first legal clash between Mane and Muchhal. Earlier this year, Mane filed a separate complaint alleging that the composer had cheated him of INR 40 lakh related to a failed film investment.

In response to previous allegations, Muchhal had filed an INR 10 crore defamation suit against Mane. The Bombay High Court recently granted Muchhal interim relief in that defamation case, restraining Mane from making further public statements about the composer or his family on digital platforms.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhanas Relationship

The legal battle follows the high-profile cancellation of the wedding between Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal in late 2025. While the couple initially cited personal reasons and family health issues for calling off the nuptials, Mane has publicly levelled various accusations against Muchhal regarding the split. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Controversy: Bombay HC Restrains Vidnynan Mane From Making Further Remarks About Music Composer.

The latest police report adds a serious criminal dimension to what has already been a highly publicised and contentious fallout.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).