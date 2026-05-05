DC vs CSK Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026

The race for the IPL 2026 playoffs intensifies today, Tuesday, 5 May, as the Delhi Capitals (DC) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Match 48 of the tournament sees two sides in desperate need of a victory to solidify their standing in the top half of the table. The Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals currently sit in the seventh spot, having won four of their nine encounters. They face a resurgent Chennai Super Kings side, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, which has won three of its last five matches to keep its title defence hopes alive. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

DC vs CSK Match Timing and Venue

The fixture is a night game and will be played under lights in the national capital.

Fixture: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (Match 48)

Date: Tuesday, 5 May 2026

Time: 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi DC vs CSK Live Streaming in India

For viewers in India, digital coverage of the IPL 2026 season is consolidated following the merger of major streaming platforms. Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight in DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

Platform: All IPL 2026 matches, including DC vs CSK, are available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Features: The stream is accessible in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. DC vs CSK TV Telecast Details

Fans preferring to watch the action on television can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which holds the official broadcast rights for the tournament in India.

Main Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD versions.

Regional Coverage: The match will also be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

DC vs CSK Pitch and Conditions

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has provided a balanced contest this season, with an average first-innings total of approximately 178. While the track traditionally assists spinners, the evening dew factor often makes chasing a more viable option for the captain winning the toss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).