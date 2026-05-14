Sports News | IPL 2026: Dian Forrester Replaces Jamie Overton in CSK Squad for Remainder of Season

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), announced on Thursday that Dian Forrester has replaced injured Jamie Overton for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Overton, a right-arm pacer, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a right thigh injury and will be returning to the United Kingdom for further assessment and management.

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Forrester will join CSK for Rs 75 lakh as a replacement for Overton.

Forrester, an all-rounder from South Africa, made his debut in March 2026 against New Zealand and has featured in five international games, scoring 83 runs.

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https://x.com/ChennaiIPL/status/2054883618946986017?s=20

The all-rounder has scored over 1000 runs in first-class cricket at an average of over 45 and also averages over 50 in List A cricket. In T20 games, he has scored 681 runs at a strike rate of over 140.

Overton is CSK's second-highest wicket-taker this season with 14 wickets at an average of 17.78 and an economy rate of 18.89.

The right-arm pacer was the Player of the Match for taking 3/36 in CSK's previous game, a five-wicket victory against Lucknow at Chepauk on May 11.

CSK had announced all-rounder Macneil Noronha as the replacement for the injured Ramakrishna Ghosh on Wednesday.

Ghosh, a bowling all-rounder, played just one match this IPL season, against the Mumbai Indians on May 2, during which he sustained a right foot injury. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Macneil, an all-rounder from Karnataka, will join CSK for Rs 30 lakh. Noronha was recently awarded the MA Chidambaram Trophy at the Naman awards for being the highest run-getter in the 2024/25 Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy.

He scored 1,037 runs in 14 innings with the highest score of 345 and an average of 79.77.

The Super Kings will next take on Lucknow Super Giants on May 15 in Lucknow. (ANI)

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