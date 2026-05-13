Sports News | IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Fined Rs 12 Lakhs for Slow over Rate Against GT

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 13 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has been fined Rs 12 lakhs after his team maintained a slow over rate during match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against the Gujarat Titans here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

IPL issued a statement on Wednesday and wrote, "As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined Rs 12 lakhs."

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SRH suffered a big 82-run defeat in the match against GT, where they got bundled out for 86 runs while chasing a challenging target of 169.

Cummins was the highest scorer for his side with 19 runs coming in just nine deliveries with the help of two sixes and a four.

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Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder picked three wickets each for GT, and Prasidh Krishna took a couple of wickets, whereas Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj grabbed one wicket each.

Earlier, GT made 168/5 after being asked to bat first, thanks to the half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan (61 off 44 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes) and Washington Sundar (50 off 33 balls with the help of seven fours and a six).

Uncapped Indian seamers, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain shared two wickets each among them, whereas Pat Cummins picked the crucial wicket of Nishant Sindhu. He finished his bowling spell with the figures of 4-0-20-1. Rabada (4-0-28-3) was named Player of the Match for his incredible bowling performance.

With eight wins and four losses, GT stays at the top of the table with 16 points, and SRH has slid down to third with seven wins and five losses, with 14 points.

Gujarat Titans will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, whereas SRH will take on CSK at Chepauk on Monday. (ANI)

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