Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): Fiery knocks from Sanju Samson and Dewald Brevis and a game-changing spell from Noor Ahmed helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secure a 32-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chennai on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first by KKR, CSK put 192/5 in 20 overs, with Sanju (48 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Dewald (41 in 29 balls, with four fours and two sixes) playing standout knocks and Kartik Tyagi (2/35) being a standout bowler.

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During the chase, KKR was reduced to 29/2 and was in contention with a 50-run stand between skipper Ajinkya Rahane (28 in 22 balls, with two sixes) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (27 in 19 balls, with three fours and a six). However, a game-changing spell from Noor Ahmed sank KKR to 90/6, and they ended their innings at 160/7.

KKR is still winless, having lost four and one no result, sitting at the bottom of the table. CSK has climbed to eighth spot in the points table, with four points.

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During the run chase of 193 runs, CSK was able to get the massive wicket of Finn Allen early on, as he tried slogging an Anshul Kamboj delivery, but gave an easy catch to Shivam Dube at cover point for just one run. KKR was 13/1 in 1.4 overs.

Narine was collecting boundaries against pace and playing his usual free-flowing game, but it was not long till Khaleel Ahmed got him courtesy a fine catch from Gurjanpreet Singh at short third man. Narine walked back for 24 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes and KKR at 29/2 in 4.2 overs.

It was skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi who carried the chase forward, ending the powerplay at 36/2.

Courtesy of a six from Raghuvanshi, which was due to Dewald Brevis dropping him near the boundary, KKR reached the 50-run mark in 7.3 overs.

Gurjanpreet's ninth over leaked 19 runs, with Rahane smashing him for two sixes and Raghuvanshi getting a four, as the duo brought the 50-run stand.

However, CSK pushed back KKR on the back foot, with Akeal Hosein getting Raghuvanshi for a 19-ball 27, with three fours and a six. In the next over, Noor Ahmed got Rahane (28 in 22 balls, with two sixes) and Cam Green (0) on successive balls, reducing KKR to 85/5 in 11 overs.

Rinku was removed for a 12-ball six courtesy a brilliant delivery from Noor, taking KKR 90/6 to 12.5 overs.

A six against Jamie Overton by Rovman Powell helped KKR reach the 100-run mark in 13.5 overs. Overton leaked some runs against Ramandeep Singh in the 16th over.

Powell and Ramandeep managed to stick around till the final over, but Ramandeep fell for a 23-ball 35, with four boundaries and a six. KKR ended at 160/7 in 20 overs, with Rovman Powell (31* in 22 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Anukul Roy (1*) unbeaten.

Noor (3/21) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Kamboj also took 2/32 in four overs. Akeal and Khaleel got one wicket each.

Earlier, a collective batting effort powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a commanding 192/5 in their 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Chennai on Tuesday.

After a fiery power-play, the five-time champions lost momentum in the final three overs, adding just 23 runs.

This marks Chennai Super Kings' second-highest total in the Indian Premier League without a half-century, just behind their 193/6 against Deccan Chargers in Vizag in 2012. Sanju Samson top-scored for Chennai with a solid 48.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to chase, with Chennai Super Kings opening the innings through Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Samson picked up right where he left off after his century against the Delhi Capitals, taking on Vaibhav Arora in the very first over and striking him for three crisp boundaries.

Gaikwad's lean run with the bat continued as he fell for just 7, dismissed by Anukul Roy in the third over, bringing Ayush Mhatre to the crease alongside Samson.

The duo immediately counterattacked, taking the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers on in the powerplay and finding boundaries with ease to keep the pressure on.

The fielding restrictions ended with Chennai Super Kings at 72/2, before Vaibhav Arora struck back at the end of the sixth over by removing Mhatre. Dewald Brevis' batting first time in this IPL began with a six off Sunil Narine.

However, after the powerplay, KKR tightened the screws, keeping CSK in check as the five-time champions crawled to 102/2, managing just 30 runs in the four overs following the field restrictions.

Samson took on the pace of Kartik Tyagi, launching him for a six off the first delivery of the 12th over, but the speedster hit back immediately, cleaning up the star wicketkeeper-batter on the very next ball to dismiss Samson for 48, and Sarfaraz Khan joined Brevis in the middle.

CSK batters finally broke the shackles, taking on Varun Chakaravarthy for 15 runs in the 14th over to move to 136/3. After a tight over from Anukul Roy, the CSK lineup once again accelerated, targeting Arora for 20 runs in the 16th over to regain momentum.

Veteran spinner Narine, in the following over, removed Sarfaraz Khan for 23, finishing his spell on 1/21. Tyagi continued his dream spell, removing set Brevis for 41 while giving away just 6 runs in the 18th over.

After being taken apart in his first three overs, Vaibhav Arora bounced back with an impressive 19th over, conceding just nine runs despite facing big hitters like Shivam Dube and Jamie Overton at the crease.

Tyagi, in the final over, only conceded 8 runs, finishing his spell on 2/35 in his four overs. KKR need 193 to grab their first win of the IPL 2026.

Brief Scores: CSK: 192/5: (Sanju Samson 48, Dewald Brevis 41, Kartik Tyagi (2/35) beat KKR: 160/7 (Ramandeep Singh 35, Rovman Powell 31*, Noor Ahmed 3/21). (ANI)

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