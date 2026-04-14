Known globally as "Baby AB" for his uncanny resemblance to the batting style of AB de Villiers, Dewald Brevis has become a vital component of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) middle order in the IPL 2026 season. After making a high-profile move from the Mumbai Indians, the South African youngster’s financial standing in the league has seen a steady rise, reflecting his growing status as one of T20 cricket's most explosive talents. MS Dhoni Hits Nets Ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match, See Pics.

As Brevis takes the field for CSK, here is a detailed breakdown of his IPL earnings, contract structure, and the additional bonuses he commands under current BCCI regulations.

Dewald Brevis IPL Salary

Dewald Brevis was acquired by Chennai Super Kings as a replacement player during the 2025 season, filling the spot vacated by injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh. Despite entering the auction pool with a base price of ₹75 lakh, the five-time champions secured his services for ₹2.2 crore.

Following an impressive debut season in the yellow jersey, where he maintained a strike rate of over 180, CSK chose to retain Brevis for the IPL 2026 season at the same valuation. While this represents a slight dip from the ₹3 crore annual salary he commanded during his three-year stint with the Mumbai Indians (2022–2024), his total take-home pay for 2026 is significantly bolstered by new league-wide incentives. When Will MS Dhoni Play His First Match in IPL 2026?

BCCI Match Fees and Seasonal Bonuses

Under the BCCI’s 2025–2027 pay structure, Brevis’s earnings extend well beyond his base contract. A historic move by the board ensures that every member of the playing XI (including the Impact Player) receives a fixed match fee.

Per Match Fee: Brevis earns ₹7.5 lakh for every game he plays.

Full Season Potential: If he features in all 14 league matches, he stands to earn an additional ₹1.05 crore.

Total Estimated Earnings: Including his contract and a full slate of matches, Brevis’s total IPL 2026 compensation would exceed ₹3.25 crore. Interestingly, Brevis’s "market price" in the IPL is currently eclipsed by his value in his home country. In the SA20 2026 Auction held late last year, Brevis became the most expensive player in the league's history. He was signed by the Pretoria Capitals for a staggering R16.5 million (approximately ₹8.3 crore). The disparity highlights the competitive nature of the IPL’s overseas salary cap and retention rules, though his consistent performances in India are widely expected to lead to a significantly higher bid in future mega-auctions.

Dewald Brevis: IPL Salary History

Year Team Salary 2022 Mumbai Indians ₹3.00 Crore 2023 Mumbai Indians ₹3.00 Crore 2024 Mumbai Indians ₹3.00 Crore 2025 Chennai Super Kings ₹2.20 Crore 2026 Chennai Super Kings ₹2.20 Crore

As the 2026 season progresses, the 22-year-old’s ability to clear the ropes at Chepauk remains his most valuable asset, one that the CSK management clearly views as a bargain at his current contract price.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).