As the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take the field at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium for their Match 22 encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the most notable absence remains that of the former captain, MS Dhoni. The 44-year-old veteran has been omitted from the playing XI for the fifth consecutive game of the IPL 2026 season, leaving fans at Chepauk waiting for his first appearance of the campaign. Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter continues to recover from a physical setback that has hindered his participation since the tournament's inception in late March.

The Injury Status: A Persistent Calf Strain

The primary reason for Dhoni's absence is a calf strain sustained during the final week of pre-season training. The Chennai Super Kings management officially confirmed the injury on 28 March, initially projecting a recovery period of approximately two weeks.

However, while that window has now passed, Dhoni has yet to be cleared for competitive match intensity. Medical experts and the CSK coaching staff are reportedly taking a conservative approach, given the physical demands of wicketkeeping and the risk of aggravating a muscle injury at this stage of his career. You can follow Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard.

Latest Update on MS Dhoni

Encouraging signs emerged on Monday evening when Dhoni was spotted batting in the nets under lights at Chepauk. However, observers noted that the session was carefully managed:

Limited Intensity: Dhoni primarily faced throwdowns from batting coach Michael Hussey and other support staff rather than the team's frontline pacers.

No Wicketkeeping: Crucially, he did not participate in any wicketkeeping drills, which require significant lateral movement and squatting—actions that put the most strain on a calf muscle.

Impact Player Speculation: While some analysts, including Mitchell McClenaghan, suggested Dhoni could return as an Impact Player to minimize his running, the team opted to keep him out of the squad entirely for the KKR fixture to ensure he reaches "full tilt" before returning. MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Visits Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi With Daughter Ziva (Watch Video). How CSK is Adapting

In Dhoni's absence, the Super Kings have undergone a significant tactical shift. New acquisition Sanju Samson has taken over the wicketkeeping gloves and has been in exceptional form, recently scoring an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls against the Delhi Capitals.

With Samson providing stability at the top and middle order, and Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side as captain, the franchise currently has the luxury of allowing Dhoni an extended rehabilitation period without compromising their on-field balance.

When Will MS Dhoni Return?

While Dhoni is missing tonight’s clash at home, the medical team is reportedly eyeing the upcoming away leg for his comeback. Chennai is scheduled to travel to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 18 April, and there is growing optimism that "Thala" could be fit enough to feature in the squad for that fixture.

For now, Dhoni continues to mentor the side from the dugout, providing tactical inputs to Gaikwad and the younger players as they look to climb from the lower half of the points table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).