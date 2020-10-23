Sharjah, Oct 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians here on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings Innings

Ruturaj Gaikwad lbw b Boult 0

Faf du Plessis c de Kock b Boult 1

Ambati Rayudu c de Kock b Bumrah 2

N Jagadeesan c Yadav b Bumrah 0

Mahendra Singh Dhoni c de Kock b Chahar 16

Ravindra Jadeja c Krunal b Boult 7

Sam Curran b Boult 52

Deepak Chahar st de Kock b Chahar 0

Shardul Thakur c Yadav b Coulter-Nile 11

Imran Tahir not out 13

Extras: (B-1 LB-3 W-8) 12

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 114

Fall of Wickets: 1/0 2/3 3/3 4/3 5/21 6/30 7/43 8/71 9/114

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-1-18-4, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-25-2, Krunal Pandya 3-0-16-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-22-2, Nathan Coulter-Nile 4-0-25-1, Kieron Pollard 1-0-4-0. More

