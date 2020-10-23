In match number 43 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The two teams met previously in the IPL 2020 and Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious in that contest. Meanwhile, you can scroll down below to find out betting odd, free bet odds, match prediction and favourites for KXIP vs SRH clash in IPL 2020. KXIP vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 43.

While Kings XI Punjab are placed on sixth spot on top of the IPL 2020 points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad are on fifth place. KXIP and SRH will battle among themselves to move up the ladder on the team standings.

KXIP vs SRH Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Interestingly bookmakers have rated no favourites among KXIP and SRH. As per Bet365 betting odds, both KXIP and SRH have been given 1.90. Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium.

KXIP vs SRH Predictions: Who Will Win?

This is indeed a battle of equals. Both Kings XI and Sunrisers have won four matches each. It is just the net run rate that is in favour of the Hyderabad. So, it is hard to pick a winner between these two teams but Kings XI having found the rhythm might edge past Sunrisers.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

