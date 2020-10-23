Indian film actress Esha Gupta is excited for the Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2020-21 as she showed her enthusiasm for the fixture in her latest social media post. The Bollywood actress is a huge football fan and on several occasions has showcased her love for the game. The first El Clasico of the season is scheduled to be played at the Nou Camp Stadium in Catalonia on October 24, 2020 (Saturday). Lionel Messi's Record in El Clasico: Ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2020-21, Here's A Look at Argentine Great's Stats in Spanish Football’s Biggest Rivalry.

Esha Gupta in her most recent Instagram post, shared her pictures in the jerseys of Barcelona and Real Madrid while asking her 5.1 million followers to join her in watching the game and show their love for their favourite teams. ‘Are you gonna watch the #elclasico with me tomorrow?? Tell me your love for your favourite team,’ the actress captioned her post. Esha Gupta Meets Real Madrid’s Luca Modric, Marcelo, Toni Kroos & Nacho Fernandez Iglesias After Mable Green Cup (See Pics).

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been inconsistent this campaign as both teams have started poorly and a victory against their arch-rivals will help them get their season back on track. The sides are coming into this game on the back of a defeat in La Liga. Los Blancos were shocked at home by Cadiz while the Catalans suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Getafe.

Real Madrid have played a game more than Barcelona and currently are sitting third in the points table with 10 points while the Catalans are ninth. The last meeting between the sides went the way of the record Spanish champions with Brazilain Vinicus Jr turning out to be the match-winner.

