Navi Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday.
Rajasthan Royals Innings:
Jos Buttler b Bumrah 100
Yashasvi Jaiswal c David b Bumrah 1
Devdutt Padikkal c Sharma b Mills 7
Sanju Samson c Tilak Varma b Pollard 30
Shimron Hetmyer c Tilak Varma b Bumrah 35
Riyan Parag c David b Mills 5
Ravichandran Ashwin run out 1
Navdeep Saini c Ishan Kishan b Mills 2
Trent Boult not out 1
Extras: (LB-5 W-6) 11
Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 193
Fall of wickets: 1/13 2/48 3/130 4/183 5/184 6/185 7/188 8/193
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-17-3, Daniel Sams
4-0-32-0, Basil Thampi 1-0-26-0, Murugan Ashwin 3-0-32-0, Tymal Mills 4-0-35-3, Kieron Pollard
4-0-46-1. More
