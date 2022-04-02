Navi Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings:

Jos Buttler b Bumrah 100

Yashasvi Jaiswal c David b Bumrah 1

Devdutt Padikkal c Sharma b Mills 7

Sanju Samson c Tilak Varma b Pollard 30

Shimron Hetmyer c Tilak Varma b Bumrah 35

Riyan Parag c David b Mills 5

Ravichandran Ashwin run out 1

Navdeep Saini c Ishan Kishan b Mills 2

Trent Boult not out 1

Extras: (LB-5 W-6) 11

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 193

Fall of wickets: 1/13 2/48 3/130 4/183 5/184 6/185 7/188 8/193

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-17-3, Daniel Sams

4-0-32-0, Basil Thampi 1-0-26-0, Murugan Ashwin 3-0-32-0, Tymal Mills 4-0-35-3, Kieron Pollard

4-0-46-1. More

