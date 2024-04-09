Mullanpur, Apr 9 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings here on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Travis Head c Dhawan b Arshdeep 21

Abhishek Sharma c Shashank b Curran 16

Aiden Markram c Jitesh b Arshdeep 0

Nitish Reddy c Rabada b Arshdeep 64

Rahul Tripathi c Jitesh b Patel 11

Heinrich Klaasen c Curran b Patel 9

Abdul Samad c Patel b Arshdeep 25

Shahbaz Ahmed not out 14

Pat Cummins b Rabada 3

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Bairstow b Curran 6

Jaydev Unadkat not out 6

Extras (LB-2, W-5) 7

Total (For 9 Wickets In Overs) 182

Fall of Wickets: 1-27, 2-27, 3-39, 4-64, 5-100, 6-150, 7-151, 8-155, 9-176

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 4-0-32-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-29-4, Sam Curran 4-0-41-2, Harshal Patel 4-0-30-2, Harpreet Brar 4-0-48-0. (MORE) PTI

