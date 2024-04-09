Young 22-year-old Sri Lankan spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth replaced his countryman and ace leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the SunRisers Hyderabad. Hasaranga was ruled out of the 17th edition of the cash-rich league due to an injury. While Viyaskanth came into SRH as a replacement, he found a place in the side during the clash against Punjab Kings which is being played at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali. Vijayakanth has been brought to SRH for INR 50 lakh. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Replaces Injured Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad For Remainder of IPL 2024

The first time Vijayakanth Viyaskanth came into the limelight was in 2020 when he became the youngest player to feature in the Lanka Premier League at the age of 18. He was the first prominent player to play in the league from Jaffna, which is present at the northern tip of the country. He also represented Sri Lanka in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 and played one match. IPL 2024: List of Players Injured Or Ruled Out of Indian Premier League Season 17 and Their Replacements

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Quick Facts

#Vijayakanth Viyaskanth was born in Jaffna, Sri Lanka on December 5, 2001.

#Vijayakanth Viyaskanth was first noticed during the Lanka Premier League 2020 when he played for the Jaffna Stallions. He was the youngest player to feature in the tournament for his team and became the first born and brought-up player from Jaffna to play in the competition.

#Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has played for the MI Emirates in the ILT20 under the coaching of legendary Sri Lankan batsman and former captain Mahela Jayawardene. He picked up eight wickets from four games at an economy of under six for the franchise.

#The 22-year-old spinner was brought in as a net bowler by Rajasthan Royals' head coach Kumar Sangakkara as a net bowler in IPL 2023.

#He has also represented the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League.

#He has played a total of 33 T20 matches in which he has picked 42 wickets at an average of 18.78.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth will be playing under the guidance of veteran Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralidaran. He will surely come out as a brilliant product in his eyes

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).