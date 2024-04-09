SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Nitish Kumar Reddy smashed a brilliant half-century during the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match. Reddy helped his team reach a score of 182/9 in 20 overs and provided the much-needed boost to their run rate by hitting runs at the back end of the innings. Nitish played a knock of 64 runs from 37 balls and smashed four fours and five sixes during his stay at the crease. Viyaskanth Vijayakanth Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Wanindu Hasaranga's Replacement in SRH For IPL 2024

The 20-year-old all-rounder smashed his highest score in the Indian Premier League and was picked up at a base price of INR 20 lakh by SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 auction. Nitish Reddy has played a total of 17 first-class matches for Andhra Pradesh and has scored 566 runs with two half-centuries. He has also picked 52 wickets at an average of 22.96. Shikhar Dhawan Catch Video: Watch PBKS Captain Takes A Brilliant Catch While Running Backwards To Dismiss Travis Head During PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match

Nitish Kumar Reddy Quick Facts

#Nitish Kumar Reddy was born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on May 26, 2003.

#Nitish Kumar Reddy is a pace bowling all-rounder and made his domestic cricket debut against Kerala in Ranji Trophy 2020. He played a 60-ball 39-run knock by coming down the order and helped his team win the match by seven wickets.

#Nitish Kumar Reddy was picked up by the SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 auction at a base price of INR 20 lakh.

#He also represented India in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 which was held in Sri Lanka.

#Nitish Kumar Reddy smashed his first half-century in the Indian Premier League and played an innings of 64 runs from 37 balls at a strike rate of 172.97.

#The 20-year-old right-handed all-rounder has played a total of eight matches in T20 cricket and has scored 106 runs at a strike rate of 101.92. He has also played 17 matches in first-class cricket and has scored 566 runs at an average of 20.96.

