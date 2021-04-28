New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Scoreboard from the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, here on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner c Jadeja b Ngidi 57

Jonny Bairstow c Chahar b Curran

7

Manish Pandey

c du Plessis b Ngidi 61

Kane Williamson not out 26

Kedar Jadhav not out 12

Extras (LB-2, WD-6)

8

Total (For 3 wickets in 20 overs)

171

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-128, 3-134.

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 3-0-21-0, Sam Curran 4-0-30-1, Shardul Thakur 4-0-44-0, Moeen Ali 2-0-16-0, Lungi Ngidi 4-0-35-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-23-0. More

