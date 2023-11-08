Dublin [Ireland], November 8 (ANI): Ireland Cricket on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for their upcoming white-ball tour to Zimbabwe in December.

The squad will depart on December 1 and will be led by Paul Stirling for the first time since his permanent appointment as white-ball captain last month. Ireland and Zimbabwe will play three T20 Internationals followed by three one-day internationals. The T20I series will begin on December 7 in Harare.

Also Read | NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 41: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

"This is the first outing for the men's squad since the ODI series in England in September. This tour marks the start of a new cycle under a new leadership set-up, and we're looking forward to seeing how this playing group evolves as it builds towards the next 50-over World Cup," Andrew White, Ireland men's national selector, said as quoted from a statement released by Ireland.

"However, before we get to that stage there will be two T20 World Cups to plan and prepare for, and this tour is core to our preparations for the T20 World Cup next June. We showed the world what we were capable of at the last T20 World Cup, but with the talent and potential within this playing group, there is a belief we can push on and achieve even more," White added.

Also Read | Ben Stokes Shines As England Beat Netherlands by 160 Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match To Keep Championships Trophy Qualification Hopes Alive.

Ireland T20I squad: Paul Stirling (capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young

ODI squad: Paul Stirling (capt), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)