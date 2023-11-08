NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: New Zealand and Sri Lanka face-off in the match number 41 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While New Zealand are looking to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal, Sri Lanka, who are already eliminated, are eyeing Champions Trophy 2025 qualification. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in NZ vs SL on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips news and team prediction ahead of NZ vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Bengaluru Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at M.Chinnaswamy.

The weather in Bengaluru could play a spoilsport as there is a rain forecast. Both the sides will be hoping that the rain stays away. Meanwhile, in the NZ vs SL Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked seven players from the Indian team and four from Sri Lanka to complete our NZ vs SL Dream11 fantasy playing XI. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Check Latest Team Standings With Net Run Rate of CWC23 in India.

NZ vs SL CWC 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Devon Conway (NZ), Kusal Mendis (SL), and Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL).

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Charith Asalanka (SL), and Kane Williamson (NZ).

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Angelo Mathews (SL), and Glenn Phillips (NZ).

Bowlers: Dilshan Madushanka (SL).

NZ vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rachin Ravindra (c) and Dilshan Madushanka (vc).

New Zealand Likely XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Sri Lanka Likely XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Devon Conway (NZ), Kusal Mendis (SL), Sadeera Samarawickrama (SL), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Charith Asalanka (SL), Kane Williamson (NZ), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Angelo Mathews (SL), Glenn Phillips (NZ), and Dilshan Madushanka (SL).

