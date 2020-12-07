Goa [India], December 7 (ANI): Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United are all set to take on each other in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Tuesday, with an aim to keep their unbeaten streak intact.

Both teams are coming off morale-boosting wins. Bengaluru notched up their first win of the campaign against Chennaiyin FC while NorthEast got back to winning ways with a victory over SC East Bengal after two straight draws.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Juventus, UCL 2020-21: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Resume Rivalry, Could It Be For the Final Time?.

Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat knows that his team is in for a tough match, but stated that he has all the confidence in his team's abilities. "It's going to be a very tactical match because they are a very well-organised team. In three games, we have two clean sheets. I think we are showing a lot of consistency in defence. We look like a very well-organised team," Cuadrat said in a statement.

"During my time as Bengaluru coach, we have only lost one time against Chennai, we have never lost against Goa. What I mean is that it's very clear that we are a very consistent team with a clear plan. It's very difficult to play against us. At the same time, we know that we have room for improvement and that is what we are trying to do," he added.

Also Read | How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App? Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS T20 Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

NEUFC coach Gerard Nus too is planning to play to his team's strengths and will not change the way they play on Tuesday. "There are things that are principal to our style that we will not change because we believe in those. There are things that we will have to take into consideration regarding the opponents. So obviously it's a mix," he said.

NEUFC have never beaten their opponents in the league stage before and on current form, this is a great opportunity for Nus to set that record straight. But he is not underestimating his opponents despite their less-than-stellar start to the season. "The truth is that Bengaluru won the title two years ago. They were in the playoffs last season. That tells you already how good they are. They're a massive side. I'm really concerned about the game tomorrow because we did not have a long time to prepare. We played two days ago. But it doesn't matter. That's the way it is and we are going to fight from the first minute till the last," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)