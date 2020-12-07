India and Australia square off against each other in the third and last T20 international at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. India have already won the three-match T20I series 2-0 and now will be hoping to perform a whitewash against the home side. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs AUS 3rd T20I live streaming online and on which channel the T20 match will be telecast live, you can continue reading. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 Dream11 Team: Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Following two back to back wins against Australia, India have now registered ten consecutive wins in T20Is. It is India’s longest ever winning streak in the shorter format of the game and the Men in Blue will be looking to extend their unbeaten run as they face Australia in the third T20I.

On Which TV Channel India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcast rights of the India tour of Australia 2020-21. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 will telecast the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 live on TV in SD and HD as well. DD Sports will telecast the match live on DD Free Dish and DTT platform. IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 Dream11 Team: Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App

As Sony Pictures Networks holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform SonyLiv will provide live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020. Apart from it, Sony’s sports channels are available on Jio TV and Airtel Xstream mobile apps as well.

