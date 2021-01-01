Panaji (Goa) [India], January 1 (ANI): SC East Bengal on Friday announced the signing of Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare for the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

"SC East Bengal is pleased to announce the signing of promising young Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season, which is underway here," the club said in a statement.

The 22-year-old, Enobakhare, will bolster SC East Bengal's striking options as he joins forces with head coach and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who is "absolutely delighted" over the inclusion of Enobakhare.

"I am absolutely delighted with the signing of Bright. I have had a good few chats with him, given him our vision and our beliefs...what we want to achieve here. He has accepted them with an open mind. The signing of a young, talented and very good player adds to our squad. I will stress how young and talented he is. If you look at the foreign players who have come in, the likes of Matti Steinmann are fairly young for foreign players in this league," Fowler said in an official statement.

After joining the club, Enobakhare said he is hoping to fulfill his potential.

"I am happy to be part of SC East Bengal. It is the biggest club in India and offers me a fresh challenge. The Indian Super League is growing at a rapid pace and I believe I can fulfill my potential there. I know the league is already underway and I have to quickly get along with the squad and I am ready for that. I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead," he said.

Enobakhare came through English Premier League side Wolves' academy and went on to become a member of the Championship title-winning squad which gained promotion to the Premier League in 2017/18. He made 49 appearances for the club, netting three goals, twice in the League Cup and once against Barnsley in the Championship in September 2017.

The forward also joined Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock on a six-month loan deal and then spent the remaining part of the season with League One side Coventry City, where he grabbed eyeballs, winning the club's young player award. He found the back of the net six times in 18 appearances for Coventry City. Enobakhare last turned out for Greek side AEK Athens. (ANI)

