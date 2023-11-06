Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): FC Goa put in a clinical performance to beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Sunday, as head coach Manolo Marquez recorded his first victory in five meetings against his counterpart Owen Coyle.

The Marina Machans were unable to stop a flawless-looking Goa unit from recording a convincing win to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

The Gaurs have regularly unearthed promising talents in the ISL, and fullback Jay Gupta is the latest example. The 22-year-old helped FC Goa get off the mark in this contest with a well-crafted assist for Boris Singh in the 13th minute. Sprinting ahead, he capitalised on the open space and crossed a delivery in for Boris at the far post. The winger met it perfectly and slotted it into the back of the net to hand his team the lead.

Midfielder Rowllin Borges doubled the lead at the 24th-minute mark, with a collective effort that was capped off with some impressive individual shooting. Victor Rodriguez and Carl McHugh pushed ahead with neat passing before the latter played a short delivery to Borges at the tip of the 18-yard box. The former Mumbai City FC player decided to take a chance at goal and thankfully for him, his shot was well directed with pace to beat Chennaiyin goalkeeper Debjit Majumder between the sticks. Borges had netted only eight times in 107 ISL appearances before this, but the confidence he showed to pounce upon a goal-scoring opportunity certainly benefited the visitors tonight.

FC Goa attacker Udanta Singh built on that, as the 27-year-old pulled off a terrific effort from outside of the 18-yard box in the 72nd minute to bag Goa's third goal. The Chennaiyin backline gave him plenty of space and much like Borges, Udanta too tried his luck. The effort was backed with terrific skill, showing that the winger must be honing this facet of his style of play on the training ground. Only once before this had Udanta netted from outside the box in the ISL, which was way back in November 2018 for Bengaluru FC against the Delhi Dynamos FC.

All in all, FC Goa rounded off a victory that must please Marquez as his players ticked most boxes to return home with three points to their name.

*Key Performer of the Match

Rowllin Borges (FC Goa)

Borges guarded the FC Goa backline perfectly, recording a tackle and an interception each. He crossed once and bagged a crucial goal, thus rounding off an all-round effort on both ends of the pitch.

*What's next for both teams?

FC Goa will next host Jamshedpur FC on November 27 in the league, whereas Chennaiyin FC will be facing East Bengal FC at home on November 25.

Brief Scores

FC Goa 3 (Boris Singh 13', Rowllin Borges 24', Udanta Singh 72') - 0 Chennaiyin FC. (ANI)

