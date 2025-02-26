New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): FC Goa (FCG) will travel to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, to take on Punjab FC (PFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday.

The Gaurs (FCG) have 42 points in 21 games and are in promising form with four victories in their last five encounters. Their target would be to secure the second spot, currently leading the third-placed Jamshedpur FC (37) by five points, since a top-two finish guarantees a semi-final place. Punjab FC have garnered 24 points from 21 games and the scenarios that could see them qualify for the playoffs are as follows, a ISL release said.

Also Read | Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Panagiotis Dilmperis-coached side needs to win all of their remaining encounters, and hope that NorthEast United FC lose their two matches or Mumbai City FC win no more than one point. Punjab FC will also need Odisha FC and East Bengal FC to drop points in at least one of the games that they are to play now. Punjab FC need to ensure that they have a superior goal difference to Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC, who can finish at the same points as them.

FC Goa have been unbeaten against Punjab FC in the ISL, winning twice in their last three matches including a 2-1 triumph in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign. A victorious outing here will equal their best-ever tally of four league doubles in a single ISL season, a feat they previously scaled in 2019-20 and 2023-24. Punjab FC's struggles reflect in the fact that they have not kept a clean sheet against FC Goa thus far.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Punjab FC have given away goals in each of their last 12 ISL matches, the longest such streak in the league this season. They have earned only six points (W1 D3 L8) in this phase vis-a-vis the 18 they managed in their first nine games (W6 L3).

68% of the goals conceded by Punjab FC in 2024-25 have come in the second half (23 out of 34), the highest percentage for any team in ISL 2024-25. They have conceded multiple second-half goals in their last two home fixtures, which means FC Goa could bring in reinforcements off the bench, especially in the final half hour or so.

FC Goa have been a formidable force in away games this season, suffering just one defeat in 10 outings (W5 D4), and a win here would set a new record for their highest away wins in a single ISL season.

Since the start of 2025, FC Goa have scored 17 goals. They also have the highest shooting accuracy (48.5%) and the third-best shot conversion rate (13.4%).

FC Goa and Punjab FC have faced each other three times in the ISL, with the Gaurs winning twice and one game ending in a draw.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said that his team will provide a formidable fight to the visiting Gaurs.

"Our players were really focused during the training session and they have understood everything pretty well. We will see a team that will be an equal opponent to FC Goa," he said, as quoted from a release by ISL.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez outlined that his side has their eyes set on three points.

"We are targeting the three points. We need to be thinking only about the coming game, and we know that we need to win at least two games to be in the second position," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)