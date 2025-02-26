Liverpool have been one of the standout teams in the Europe this season with the club dominating almost every major side. The Reds are top of the points table in the Premier League, holding a 11-point lead over second-placed Arsenal. Arne Slot’s men defeated Manchester City 0-2 in their last game, a statement win in a title race that looks more and more secure in their favour with each passing matchday week. Opponents Newcastle United are currently sixth but their Champions League ambitions are alive. They will be hoping to secure a major win here at Anfield. Liverpool Marching Toward Premier League 2024–25 Title After Statement 2–0 Win Against Manchester City.

Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are the injury absentee for Liverpool for this match. Darwin Nunez is expected to lead the attack with Dominik Szoboszlai as the playmaker. Mo Salah is on course to win the Premier League players of the year and has a key role to play in this tie. Luis Diaz will get the nod on the left flank for the home side with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch as the central midfielders.

Joelinton has a knock and is highly unlikely to play here while Jamaal Lascelles continues to miss out due to a knee injury. Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Sean Longstaff make up the three-man midfield. Star striker Alexander Isak will be the forward for the visitors with Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon on the wings.

League leaders Liverpool are set to lock horns against Newcastle United in the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, February 27. The Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25 is slated to be played at the Anfield, Liverpool, England and has a scheduled start time of 1:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated.

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Newcastle United live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Liverpool vs Newcastle United online viewing options, read below.

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool will not find it easy to break down this Newcastle team but should do enough to secure a 1-0 win.

