Panaji (Goa) [India], December 13 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Monday charged FC Goa forward Jorge Ortiz with violent conduct.

Ortiz was charged for 'pushing an opponent when the ball was not in play' in Match 26 of 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) against Bengaluru FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Reacts After Scoring 100 Ligue 1 Goals, Puts Up a Post on Social Media (Watch Video).

Ortiz was reported of committing an offence by violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. The Committee has given time till December 15 to submit a reply.

After being sent off by the AIFF-appointed referee against BFC, the Spaniard will serve his automatic one-match suspension in FC Goa's next assignment against Hyderabad FC on 18th December.

Also Read | Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021: Ajay Singh Wins Gold, Qualifies for Birmingham 2022 Games.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist Luis Alfonso Redondo Martinez, who was shown the red card in Match 25 against Chennaiyin FC has also been charged with a similar offence.

The Committee has accused him of 'violent conduct - pushing using excessive force.' The AIFF body has also provided him with a similar deadline to issue a defence in writing for his actions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)