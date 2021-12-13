Kylian Mbappe has been the trending name ever since he scored a brace last night against Monaco in the Ligue 1 2021-22 match. He scored goals at the 12th minute and the 4th minute of the match and led the team to a 2-0 win. With this, the youngster scored 100 goals in the French League. The official account of PSG also shared this prolific record on social media. Talking about the match at the Parc des Paris, the home team dominated the possession. PSG Wears Special Edition Kit Against Monaco in Ligue 1 2021-22 Match to Celebrate Lionel Messi’s Seventh Ballon d’Or Win.

PSG stepped on the pitch with a 4-3-3 formation as opposed to their opponents who had stepped with a 4-2-3-1 formation. The team held the possession by 53 percent and the rest was held by the visitors. When it comes to shots on target, Monaco took 13 hosts out of which three ended up being on target whereas, the home team took 9 shots and a couple of them ended up being a target. Lionel Messi once against remained goalless in this match against Monaco. Now, check out the video of the goal and then the post by PSG.

Video:

THE GOAT MESSI WITH AN INTERCEPTION AND RUN AND ASSIST TO MBAPPE 🤩🤩🤩pic.twitter.com/JDT6PLLLnQ — Ziad is back in pain  (@Ziad_EJ) December 12, 2021

100 Goals

The team had donned a limited edition kit in order to celebrate Lionel Messi's seventh Ballon d'Or. The uniform had their normal blue colours but the names and numbers were written in golden.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2021 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).