Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 30 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday.

The home side clinched the win through a thunderous strike by Jason Cummings, delivering the decisive moment in a match where Chennaiyin FC had multiple chances to break the deadlock.

Also Read | WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Wrestling Event Live Telecast Details on TV With Time in IST.

The first half was an engaging contest, with the Marina Machans taking the game to the opposition. Ahead of the match, head coach Owen Coyle had emphasised that his team possessed the calibre to win crucial encounters on big stages.

True to his words, Lalrinliana Hnamte and Ryan Edwards crafted notable goal-scoring opportunities in the 25th and 30th minutes, respectively. Following an industrious build-up, Hnamte attempted a long-range effort but was thwarted by Mohun Bagan's well-organised defence.

Also Read | WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024: What is Advantage Rule? Check Stipulations of WarGames Match Ahead of World Wrestling Entertainment PLE.

Five minutes later, Edwards executed a powerful header from the centre of the box following a precise delivery from Pachuau Laldinpuia. Despite Laldinpuia's excellent awareness in setting up the chance, Edwards' attempt was effectively defended.

In the 38th minute, Mohun Bagan had a chance through a corner taken by Subhasish Bose, which reached Liston Colaco at the edge of the box. Colaco's ambitious strike from outside the 18-yard area sailed high and wide, leaving the game goalless at halftime.

The early stages of the second half saw Chennaiyin FC's Wilmar Jordan Gil and Connor Shields exerting dominance. In the 54th minute, Shields delivered a precise cross to Gil, who narrowly missed the target. Nine minutes later, Shields produced another pinpoint cross, this time to Elsinho, who failed to capitalise with a weak header.

Chennaiyin FC's inefficiency proved costly in the 86th minute. Mohun Bagan's creative maestro Greg Stewart spotted Jason Cummings in an ideal scoring position inside the box and delivered a perfect pass. Cummings calmly slotted the ball into the net with his left foot, securing all three points for the Mariners.

This marked Stewart's fourth assist at home this season, highlighting his pivotal role in the final third as he once again came to his team's rescue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)