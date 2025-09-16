AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Mohun Bagan will be in action against Ahal in the AFC Cup this evening, with the Bengal Giants looking to make amends following a disappointing Durand Cup. The club won the domestic double last season with dominating performances in both the ISL Cup and Shield. Under the management of coach Jose Molina, the team is going from strength to strength. Ahal are part of Group C along with Al Hussein and Sepahan and they will be keen to make their first game count. They come from the Turkmenistan Football League and playing in this continental showdown will be a matter of pride. Mohun Bagan versus Ahal FK will start at 7:15 PM IST. Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s New Signings Could Prove Decisive in AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 Clash Against Ahal FK.

Mohun Bagan will head into the game without the services of Manvir Singh due to an injury. Subhasish Bose has recovered in time for this clash and will be part of the matchday squad. Jamie Maclaren, Robson Robinho, and Jason Cummings will form the front three. Sahal Abdul Samad will be the playmaker in midfield with Liston Colaco and Lalengmawia Ralte providing the creative impetus from the central areas.

Ahal will opt for a 3-4-3 formation with Kakageldi Bardiyev in goal, with Oraz Orazov and Bagtyyar Gurgenov as the central defenders. Magtyberdi Berenov, Elman Tagayev, and Suleyman Mirzoyev will be part of the attacking third for the visitors. They do not have any injuries or suspensions in the build-up to the contest, which is a positive. AFC Champions League Two 2025-26: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Aim for Winning Start Against Ahal FK.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK Match Details

Match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK Date Tuesday, September 16 Time 07:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Vivenkananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When Is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns with Turkmenistan club Ahal FK in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 on Tuesday, September 16. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK match is set to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also called the Salt Lake Stadium and it will start at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 in India. Therefore, the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match live telecast will not be available any TV channel in India. For the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Al Seeb, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

However, fans have an online viewing option to watch the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 in India. Fans can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but need to purchase either a match pass for Rs 69 or a tour pass that costs Rs 99, to do so. Expect Mohun Bagan to clinch a victory in this game courtesy of a 2-1 margin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).