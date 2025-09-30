The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sepahan AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match, which was slated to be played in Iran on Tuesday, September 30, has been cancelled. This was after the Mariners opted out of the away Group C fixture in the Asian competition. The ISL giants had to travel to Iran to take on Sepahan SC at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan but the club issued a statement that players and their families have expressed concern in travelling to the Middle-Eastern nation due to security reasons. "Mohun Bagan Super Giant prioritizes the safety and well-being of its players, officials and support staff," the club's statement read. AFC Champions League Two 2025–26: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Suffer Opening Day Defeat to Ahal FC in Group C.

Mohun Bagan's Club Statement

Club statement. pic.twitter.com/8se1AddE9S — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) September 27, 2025

However, this was met with the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) issuing a strong response, where they said that they have considered Mariners to have withdrawn from the competition altogether. The AFC, in an official statement on their website, which was also shared on social media, stated that the previous match that Mohun Bagan Super Giant played, which was against Uzbekistan's Ahal FK, has also been considered 'null and void' after the Mariners did not report to Iran for their Group C showdown vs Sepahan. Mohun Bagan Super Giants had started their campaign with a 0-1 defeat to Ahal FK. East Bengal Beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in Kolkata Derby; Dimitri Diamantakos' Brace Powers Red and Gold Brigade to Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Finals.

The AFC statement read, "In accordance with Article 5.2 of the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 Competition Regulations (the “Competition Regulations”), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirms that India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 competition after the club failed to report to Isfahan, Islamic Republic of Iran, for their Group C fixture against Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC on 30 September 2025."

AFC Statement on Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Withdrawal

AFC confirms that 🇮🇳 Mohun Bagan are considered to have withdrawn from #ACLTwo! https://t.co/vrH9k6K2Hw — #ACLElite | #ACLTwo (@TheAFCCL) September 30, 2025

However, this isn't the first time that this has happened. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, in 2024, had opted against travelling to Iran to take on Tractor FC and was subsequently removed from the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26. As a result, FC Goa now remain the only Indian club in AFC Champions League Two 2025-26.

