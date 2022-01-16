Panaji (Goa) [India], January 16 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC slated to be played on Sunday has been postponed.

"Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 62 between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC scheduled to be played today, Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date," ISL said in a statement.

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after it was assessed Kerala Blasters FC do not have the requisite number of players available for the match," the statement added.

The organisers said that the League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.

Currently, Kerala Blasters FC are the table toppers with a total 20 points while Mumbai City FC are at the fourth place with 17 points. (ANI)

