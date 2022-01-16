Table topper Kerala Blaster FC is all set to lock horns with Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2021-22 match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But first, let's quickly have a look at the preview. This match will surely be an electrifying one. If one were to have a look at the Indian Super League 8 points table, it would be safe to say that Mumbai City FC will be surely looking out for a win in this match. ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021-22 Match Postponed Due COVID-19 Outbreak, Read Full Statement.

Placed on number 4, MCFC will hop to number pushing Hyderabad FC on four. Kerala Blasters will also have a lot at stake and are placed on number one of the points table. They have 20 points in their kitty. A win here will simply mean that they will consolidate their position in the top position. It would be safe to say that the fans will be sitting glued to their television sets to watch this game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. The match will take place on January 16, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs MCFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

