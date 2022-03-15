Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI): India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to clinch the two-match series 2-0. One player who excelled in both the Tests in Mohali and Bengaluru was Rishabh Pant.

The wicketkeeper-batsman performed with both the bat and gloves.

In the first Test in Mohali, he scored 96 from 97 balls. In the second Test, Pant played an attacking knock to score 39 from 26 balls in the first innings and scored the fastest 50 by an Indian in a Test in the second innings breaking Kapil Dev's record of achieving the same in 30 balls way back in 1982 against Pakistan in Karachi.

"As a cricketer, you want to evolve. In the past, I have made a few mistakes, but I want to keep improving. My mindset is not the same, but it was a difficult pitch and I decided I had to attack the bowling early on, " Pant said during the Post-match presentation ceremony.

Pant affected three dismissals with gloves in the first Test and five in the second. His all-around performance in the series helped him bag the 'Player of the Series' award.

"I think it's more about confidence. I used to think too much about what I might miss. Now I am focusing on my process, " said Rishabh Pant after getting the 'Player of the Series award. (ANI)

