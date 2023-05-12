Jaipur, May 12 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League is set to be held from June 8 to 25 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium here.

The league will feature six teams -- Rajasthan Patriots, Garvit Gujarat, Maharashtra Ironmen, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Telugu Talons and Delhi Panzers.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Emotional Homecoming Awaits Hardik Pandya at Wankhede Stadium but Beating MI Won't Be Easy, Says Ravi Shastri.

President of Rajasthan State Sports Council Krishna Poonia said, "We were committed to organising a grand sporting event in the state and this was the perfect opportunity to do so.

"We are sure the league will provide the handball players the perfect platform to showcase their talents and eventually will help elevate the status of handball as a sport in the nation," said the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games discus throw gold medallist. PTI PDS

Also Read | IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of MI vs GT T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)