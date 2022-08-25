Manchester [UK], August 25 (ANI): England pace veteran James Anderson on Thursday became the first-ever player in the history of the sport to make 100 Test appearances at home in the longer format.

England's ageless bowler accomplished this feat during his side's second Test of three-match series against South Africa in Manchester.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Premier League Club to Make Fresh Offer for Cody Gakpo.

Now Anderson is the only elite player who has made 100 appearances in the longest format of the game at home in his 19-year-old Test career. He has played a total of 172 Tests throughout his career.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had previously made most Test appearances at home, with 94 in his 23-year-long career. He is followed by former Australian great Ricky Ponting (92 home Test appearances in 17 years), England pacer Stuart Broad (91 home Test appearances in 14 years) and former English legend Alastair Cook (89 home Test appearances in 12 years).

Also Read | BWF World Championships 2022: Prannoy HS Advances Into Quarterfinals, Saina Nehwal Crashes Out After Losing to Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Coming to the match against South Africa, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. South African innings is currently in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)