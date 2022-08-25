Manchester United are set to submit a new offer for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo in the coming weeks. According to Rik Elfrink, the Red Devils are expected to offer €50m for the Dutch attacker as they look to secure the transfer deal before the transfer window shuts down in September. United coach Erik Ten Hag has informed the club management that he needs more firepower in the attacking front and sees Gakpo a suitable prospect for this. The Red Devils new season has taken flight under the former Ajax boss after they edged Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League last weekend. Antony Transfer News: Manchester United Set to Make Fresh Bid for Ajax Forward

United have been on a pursuit of Gakpo this summer with the Dutch professional wanting a move away from PSV. The Red Devils have reignited the transfer move recently and preparing a bid of €50 million for the 23-year-old skillful forward. United have been linked plenty of attackers in this transfer window like Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix and Antony. Among them, only Antony deal is looking positive as the player has reached an agreement with the Premier League side. Ajax want £80 million to reach an agreement and it has been learnt that a new bid matching the Dutch outfit's demand will be coming within days. Many are of the view that United are weighing up on the situation of Brazilian's forward deal and want to secure Gakpo should they fail to register the signing of Antony.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).