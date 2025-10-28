Mumbai, October 29: England's legendary seamer James Anderson on Tuesday has been knighted for his outstanding contributions to the England cricket team, capping an illustrious 22-year international career with 704 Test wickets, the most by a fast bowler in Test history. With his knighthood, Anderson joins an elite club of English cricket legends, including Sir Ian Botham, Sir Geoffrey Boycott, Sir Alastair Cook, and Sir Andrew Strauss, cementing his status as one of the country's greatest cricketers. Alex Carey Hits Back at Stuart Broad’s ‘Worst Australian Team’ Remark Ahead of Ashes 2025–26, Says ‘We’ll Wait and See’.

James Anderson remains England's leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket, with a tally of 269 scalps that may never be beaten. However, he claimed just 18 in his 19 T20Is, with his last match in the format coming against South Africa at Centurion in 2009.

James Anderson Receives Knighthood

Arise, Sir James Anderson! 🤩👏 A special day for @jimmy9 as he received his knighthood from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle! The greatest fast bowler to ever do it. 🐐 🌹 #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/4H9MmTcQsk — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) October 28, 2025

James Anderson Knighthood Ceremony

Arise, Sir James Anderson 👑🏅 pic.twitter.com/67o3AJK9ok — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 28, 2025

The seasoned pacer has dominated red-ball cricket with his mastery of both swing and reverse swing. He made his debut in the Test format against Zimbabwe at The Lord's, and he will bid farewell to fans as a player at the same venue. Former Australia Opener Simon Katich Highlights Josh Tongue-Gus Atkinson Threat from England Ahead of Home Ashes 2025-26 Series.

His 6/17 against Pakistan in the first Test in 2010 at Trent Bridge still echoes the prowess of his remarkable career. He left Pakistan batters Salman Butt, Shoaib Malik, Azhar Ali, and many more players speechless. After making his debut at the Lord's in 2003, Anderson ended his illustrious career with 704 Test wickets behind the iconic spin duo Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

