The ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 has reached its business end as arch-rivals Australia and England prepare to clash in the first semi-final today, 3 February 2026. The high-stakes encounter at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will determine the first finalist of the tournament. William Byrom's 5/14 Helps Australia Win After Sri Lanka Bundle Out For 58 in AUS vs SL U19 WC Cup 2026.

Both sides have enjoyed a dominant run to the knockouts. Australia topped their Super Six group with an unbeaten record, while England secured their semi-final berth by finishing second in Group 2. With a spot in the final on 6 February at stake, fans in India can follow the action through various platforms.

The semi-final is scheduled to begin at 13:00 IST (09:30 local time) today. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior to the first ball at 12:30 IST.

Where to Watch England U-19 vs Australia U-19 Live Streaming and Telecast

In India, the rights for the ICC Under-19 World Cup are held by the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar following the recent strategic merger.

Live Streaming: Fans can watch the match live on the **JioHotstar** app and website. The platform is expected to offer a high-definition stream for all subscribers.

Television Telecast: The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Coverage is likely to be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and potentially Star Sports Select channels. Ben Mayes Registers Highest Individual Score For England Under-19, Achieves Feat During ENG vs SCO U19 World Cup 2026 Match.

Australia has been the team to beat this tournament, led by captain Oliver Peake. Their recent form includes a record-breaking victory where they dismissed Sri Lanka for one of the lowest totals in the competition's history.

England, captained by Thomas Rew, bounced back from an early narrow defeat to find their rhythm in the Super Six stage. The English side will be looking for revenge after losing to the Australian "colts" during a warm-up match earlier in January.

The winner of today's clash will face either India or Afghanistan, who are set to play the second semi-final in Harare on 4 February, in the finals.

