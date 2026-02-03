Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: England will look to complete a clean sweep when they face Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 International today, 3 February 2026. The match, hosted at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, follows two rain-affected victories for the visitors, who currently hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Pakistan Super 8s Chances After Boycotting Match Against India at ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
For Harry Brook’s side, the fixture is a final opportunity to test middle-order combinations before their T20 World Cup opener later this week. For the hosts, led by Dasun Shanaka, the priority is to salvage pride and find much-needed momentum on home soil before the global tournament begins.
SL vs ENG Broadcast and Other Details
The match is scheduled to begin in the evening, with the toss taking place 30 minutes before the first ball.
|Category
|Details
|Match
|Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd T20I
|Date
|Tuesday, 3 February 2026
|Venue
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
|Time (IST)
|19:00 (07:00 PM)
|Broadcast
|Sony Sports Network
Where to Watch SL vs ENG Live Streaming in India
Indian viewers have multiple options for both television and digital streaming:
-
Live Streaming: The match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. Additionally, it is available via FanCode for those with a match pass or monthly subscription.
-
Television Telecast: The Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights. The match is expected to be aired on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 5.
England have dominated the white-ball leg of this tour so far, winning both the ODI series (2-1) and securing the T20I series with a game to spare. Tom Banton has been the standout performer with the bat, scoring 83 runs across the two matches, while captain Harry Brook has provided explosive finishes. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.
Sri Lanka’s campaign has been marred by inconsistent batting and rain disruptions. While Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake have shown flashes of brilliance, the bowling unit has struggled to contain England’s aggressive top order.
The Pallekele surface has historically favoured batting, though recent rain has seen the ball "stick" in the surface, aiding spinners like Adil Rashid and Wanindu Hasaranga. Forecasts suggest a slight chance of evening showers tonight, which could once again bring the DLS method into play.
