Sri Lanka vs England Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2026: How To Watch SL vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: England will look to clinch the SL vs ENG 2026 three-match T20 International series today as they face Sri Lanka in the second fixture at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Following an 11-run victory (via the DLS method) in a rain-interrupted opener on Friday, Harry Brook’s side enters the contest with a 1-0 lead and significant momentum ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Sam Curran Hat-Trick Video: Watch England Bowler Pick 3 in 3 Against Sri Lanka in T20I Series Opener.

For the hosts, led by Dasun Shanaka, this match is a vital opportunity to level the series and address recent inconsistencies. Sri Lanka struggled in the first match, posting 133 before a Sam Curran hat-trick and clinical bowling from Adil Rashid stifled their progress. With the World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka beginning next week, the Lankan Lions are under pressure to fine-tune their middle-order batting.

England, meanwhile, appears settled. Despite the absence of opener Ben Duckett due to a finger injury, the form of Phil Salt and the successful return of Jofra Archer have bolstered the visitors. A win today would secure another series victory for England on this tour, following their 2-1 triumph in the ODI leg last month.

SL vs ENG Broadcast, 2nd T20I 2026 in India

Fans can follow the live action through several global broadcast partners. In the UK, TNT Sports holds the exclusive rights for the tour, with digital streaming available via the discovery+ app.

In India, the series is being broadcast on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on FanCode and SonyLIV. Local fans in Sri Lanka can watch the match on SLRC (Channel Eye), with streaming options via Dialog ViU. Adil Rashid's Three-fer, Sam Curran's Hat-trick Hand England Win Against Sri Lanka in T20I Series Opener.

Match Fact

Feature Details Date & Time 1 February 2026 Venue Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy Series Status England lead 1-0 UK Broadcaster TNT Sports / discovery+ Sri Lanka Broadcaster Ten Cricket / Siyatha TV / Dialog ViU India Broadcaster Sony Sports Network / SonyLIV / FanCode

All matches in this T20I series are being held in Pallekele. The pitch has traditionally offered assistance to spinners as the game progresses, though the short boundaries often lead to high-scoring encounters. While rain impacted the first game, today’s forecast suggests clearer skies for the evening session.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).