India's leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah was seen bowling in the nets during the practice session ahead of the first T20I match against Ireland. He missed the action for almost a year due to his back injury. Bumrah made a return to cricket when the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced that he will be the captain for T20I series against Ireland, starting on Friday. Rishabh Pant Effortlessly Hits a Six As He Returns to Batting on His Road to Recovery, Video Goes Viral

The pacer underwent a successful back surgery in March and has not played competitive cricket since a T20I match at home against Australia in last September. He had also missed a lot of action in the Asia Cup when his back injury surfaced. Following this, he made a brief return to action during the Australia T20I series at home in September, but his injury resurfaced.

BCCI comments on Jasprit Bumrah return

The moment we have all been waiting for. @Jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him. 🔥🔥 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uyIzm2lcI9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2023

Bumrah was chosen for the ODI series against Sri Lanka in January this year after he had started his rehab in November last year and started to bowl in December. But during his fitness drills in January, which increased in intensity, he started to face discomfort once again. He also missed ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The T20I series between India and Ireland will begin on August 18 with all three matches will be played at The Village in Dublin. The squad also includes new faces like Rinku Singh, who had a breakthrough Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 474 runs in 14 matches at an average of over 59 with four half-centuries.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna last played for Team India in August 2022 against Zimbabwe. Due to a lumbar stress fracture, he missed the IPL 2023, where he was to play for Rajasthan Royals. All-rounder Shivam Dube, who last played for India in February 2020, also makes his return to the side after a hard-hitting 2023 IPL season with Chennai Super Kings. He hit 418 runs in 16 matches with three fifties and impressed with his power-hitting in a title-winning campaign. Irfan Pathan Calls for Hate Crime To Stop, Writes, ‘Let’s Unite To Put an End to This Obstacle’

The BCCI has rested some seniors for the tour because they are anticipated to convene in India for a camp ahead of the Asia Cup.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

