India maintained their dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, securing a convincing victory at the R. Premadasa Stadium to become the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. This victory marks India’s sixth consecutive T20I win over Pakistan, a streak stretching back to late 2022. India vs Pakistan Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 27

Ishan Kishan Leads the Onslaught

After being put in to bat on a tacky surface, opener Ishan Kishan delivered a masterclass in aggressive batting. He smashed 77 off just 40 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes. Despite a middle-order wobble caused by Saim Ayub’s triple strike (3/25), contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (32) and Shivam Dube (27) propelled India to a competitive 175/7.

Bowlers Dominate As Pakistan Batting Order Fails

Pakistan's chase collapsed under relentless pressure from India's bowling unit. Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) struck early, removing the top order for single digits. Spinners Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17) and Axar Patel (2/29) then strangled the middle overs, eventually bundling Pakistan out for 114 in 18 overs to seal a massive 61-run win. Wicketkeeper Usman Khan top-scored with 44, providing some resistance for Salman Agha and Co. 'Real Dhurandhar', Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Ace Batter Fails In Chase During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026.

Strategic Resilience

The match was played amidst high tension following a reported lack of handshakes between captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha at the toss. On the field, India’s tactical decision to include Kuldeep Yadav proved decisive on a spin-friendly surface, ensuring India remains unbeaten in the tournament so far.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2026 10:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).